FNB February Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of February’s Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The February Students of the Month are:

Leah Critcheloe, Vandalia High School, nominated by Rita Wakefield

Madison Compton, Ramsey High School, nominated by Jennifer Cearlock

Jordan Gebke, Patoka High School, nominated by Amanda Stratmann

Abby Wall, Greenville High School, nominated by Ivan Estevez (top)

Trista Koertge, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Heidi Tarasuik

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the second year FNB has coordinated the recognition program.