The Bond County Food Pantry at the senior center in Greenville remains open, however some procedures have changed.

Food boxes are now being delivered to patrons at their vehicles.

Volunteers are needed to take the boxes to the vehicles. Anyone, including students who are now out of school, can volunteer by calling 664-1465.

The pantry is open Monday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and the last Tuesday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m.