GHS Chili Cook Off Results

The results are in from the big chili cook off held by the foods students at Greenville High School.

The Grand Champion Award went to the “TNT Chili,” created by Abby Sussenbach, Jamisen Potts, Tessa Lee, Kaylie Huels and Lauren Wilburn. A blind-folded panel of judges selected the champion chili.

The event was held on National Chili Day, and some 180 students, faculty, staff, parents and family members took part in the chili tasting.

Emerging as the winner of the People’s Choice Award was “Texas BBQ Sweet Hot Chili, created by Amber Bone, Danielle Brand and Kaidynn Green.

People’s Choice runner-up was “Easy Cheesy Chili” by Justyce Stephenson, Ashley King and Hailey Dickerson.

Second place in the overall competition went to “The Flashback” by Dylan Rasler, Isaac Kuepfer, Gavin Wilson, Andrew Walker and Anthony Tucker.

Community volunteers for the cook off were JoEllen Whitehead, Erica Woods, Jes Adam, Carl Brannon and Dan Maurer.

This was the fourth year a chili cook off has been held at GHS.