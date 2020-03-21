GHS FFA Officers Visit Gilmer County, GA

The chapter officers of the Greenville FFA visited Gilmer County High School Agriculture Program in Georgia the first part of March after receiving an FFA Chapter Exchange Grant through the ISBE.

Gilmer County is known for its apple production and poultry production.

Officers were able to tour R & A Apple Orchard and also the Pilgrim Poultry Processing plant in Ellijay the county seat of Gilmer County. Officers spent the day visiting the agriculture program in Gilmer County. Students set in on three of the agriculture classes and shared with those students. They toured the high school agriculture program and was able to see their agriculture shop, greenhouse, and dairy heifer program at the high school.

Later in the day, officers were able to visit the middle school where they also have an agriculture program and the Gilmer Agriculture Education Center. The center included a cannery that can be used by the community. Individuals may use the facility to can their fruits and vegetables for a small fee. The center also included a show arena where the chapter holds livestock and dairy shows. It also includes a building that can be used to house swine and goats for members to keep their animals for show purposes.

The chapter officers also used this trip to fill out the FFA National Chapter Award and prepare for their Chapter Banquet.