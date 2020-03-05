GHS Musical Opens This Weekend

The annual Greenville High School musical opens this weekend and continues next weekend.

This year’s production is “Seven Brides For Seven Brothers.

Sean Cox, director of the musical, said it is a fun show. He said it’s an old musical and features a lot of dancing. He said it’s a lighthearted production full of fun and energy.

Click below to hear more:

Approximately 50 high school students are involved in production as actors and members of the stage crew.

Jeff Leidel talked with Cox about the great reputation Greenville High School has for its musicals. He said it’s been great to watch the program grow over the years and praised the dedicated volunteers who make it happen. He said there is a lot of talent in the community.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Shows are March 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Tickets at $9 are available in advance at Watson’s Drug Store and the high school office. They are $10 at the door.