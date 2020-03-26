GJHS Scholastic Bowl March Results

The Greenville Junior High Scholastic Bowl team posted a record of 5-1 for the month of March in IESA competition, winning matches against Litchfield, Ramsey, Triad, Nokomis St. Louis Catholic, and Hillsboro and falling in a close game to Edwardsville Liberty.

In the March 5th home match, the Jays dominated over Litchfield 320-105. Lucas Field led scorers with 50 points; Rylee Waters and Carah Miller each had 30 points while Abby Borwick and Kinley Grove added 10 points each. The team also fared well over Ramsey winning by a score of 240-105. Field once again led the team with 40 points, followed by Miller with 30, Waters with 20, and Grove and Jesse Zhu with 10 each.

On March 10th, the Jays traveled to Edwardsville Liberty. They easily handled Triad with a score of 270-110. Miller led the team with 70 points, while Waters swept a bonus about Sleeping Beauty. In the nightcap, Liberty prevailed over Greenville in the closest match of the season. The Jays led 195-190 going into the last question. Liberty answered the toss-up and swept the bonus to defeat Greenville 220-190. Miller led the team with 50 points. In the second half, Jesse Zhu swept a science bonus question to keep the game close.

On March 12th, Greenville traveled to Hillsboro to play the host and Nokomis St. Louis Catholic. Upon arriving at Hillsboro, it became known that the IESA had called off the eighth grade volleyball regionals. Even so, the Jays did not realize at the time that their games that evening would be their last for at least a while. The Jays prevailed over a much-improved Nokomis STL Catholic team 200-175. Miller led with 30 points, while Waters, Borwick, Grove, and Field each added 10 points. In the following game, the team easily handled Hillsboro 235-60. Miller once again led all scorers with 60 points.

The JV also played their counterparts during these matches and went 1-5. In their only victory, the Jays overcame a 70-5 halftime deficit to defeat Ramsey 90-85. William Mann, Hudson Alstat, and Elisha Deitz each had 20 points with Alstat and Dietz answering the last three toss-ups to secure the win.

Since schools will be closed until at least April 7th due to the Covid-19 virus, the Jays will miss games with Ramsey, Altamont Lutheran, O’Fallon Carriel, O’Fallon Fulton, and Triad. If the season resumes, they will play Triad and Litchfield with Regionals for the Varsity team slated for April 29th.