Governor Issues Stay At Home Order

Gov. JB Pritzker announced a stay at home order for the state of Illinois due to COVID-19.

The order will go into place at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, through April 7.

“This will not last forever,” Pritzker said. “However, it’s going to force us to change.”

Under the order, all non-essential businesses must stop operating.

The shelter in place will still allow people to go to the grocery store, gas stations, pharmacies, and do other essential activities.

Essential activities include those done:

For health and safety

For necessary supplies and services

For outdoor activities

For certain types of work

To take care of others

Essential businesses and operations include:

Healthcare and public health operations

Human services operations

Essential infrastructure (food production and distribution, construction, airport operations, operation and maintenance of utilities, etc.)

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food, beverage and cannabis production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades (plumbers, electricians, janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, etc.)

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services

Educational institutions (for facilitating distance learning)

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential businesses and operations

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Daycare centers

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

All Illinois roads and highways will remain open, as well. However, only essential travel is permitted. This includes travel related to:

Performing essential activities, essential government functions, essential businesses and operations, or minimum basic operations

Caring for others

Receiving materials for distance learning, receiving meals, and other services from educational institutions

Returning to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction

Returning to a place of residence outside the state

Following the direction of law enforcement or court order

In addition, Illinois schools will remain closed through April 7, in accordance with the stay at home order.