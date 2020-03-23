Governor Issues Stay At Home Order

Gov. JB Pritzker announced a stay at home order for the state of Illinois due to COVID-19.
The order will go into place at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, through April 7.
“This will not last forever,” Pritzker said. “However, it’s going to force us to change.”
Under the order, all non-essential businesses must stop operating.
The shelter in place will still allow people to go to the grocery store, gas stations, pharmacies, and do other essential activities.
Essential activities include those done:
For health and safety
For necessary supplies and services
For outdoor activities
For certain types of work
To take care of others
Essential businesses and operations include:
Healthcare and public health operations
Human services operations
Essential infrastructure (food production and distribution, construction, airport operations, operation and maintenance of utilities, etc.)
Stores that sell groceries and medicine
Food, beverage and cannabis production and agriculture
Organizations that provide charitable and social services
Media
Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
Financial institutions
Hardware and supply stores
Critical trades (plumbers, electricians, janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, etc.)
Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services
Educational institutions (for facilitating distance learning)
Laundry services
Restaurants for consumption off-premises
Supplies to work from home
Supplies for essential businesses and operations
Transportation
Home-based care and services
Residential facilities and shelters
Professional services
Daycare centers
Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
Critical labor union functions
Hotels and motels
Funeral services
All Illinois roads and highways will remain open, as well. However, only essential travel is permitted. This includes travel related to:
Performing essential activities, essential government functions, essential businesses and operations, or minimum basic operations
Caring for others
Receiving materials for distance learning, receiving meals, and other services from educational institutions
Returning to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction
Returning to a place of residence outside the state
Following the direction of law enforcement or court order
In addition, Illinois schools will remain closed through April 7, in accordance with the stay at home order.