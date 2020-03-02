Grace Voting Available

Multiple methods are now available for voting in the March 17 primary election.

Early voting has been underway a few weeks, and grace voting is now open, according to Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert.

Grace voting is for those not already registered to vote, but who want to cast a ballot in the primary. A state provision requires you to vote at the time you register.

The county Clerk’s office is open, for early and grace voting, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voting by mail can also be done. Requests for a mail ballot must be received by the county clerk no later than March 12.