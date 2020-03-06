Grain Bin Fire Rekindle

On Wednesday, numerous fire departments spent several hours battling a grain bin fire on Gun Club Road in Smithboro.

On Thursday, crews were called back to that scene for a rekindled fire just before 10 AM.

Crews from Smithboro, Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Shoal Creek, Keyesport, Fillmore, and Coffeen were paged.

Crews were on that scene for seven and a half hours Thursday fighting the fire.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs said, “A huge thank you to…the mutual aid departments for their help. As small volunteer fire departments it is sometimes hard to have enough volunteer firefighters on one department to provide fire protection to the communities all departments serve. I am very proud to serve with all of the other Bond County departments and surrounding areas who when a department is called they do all they can do to help the other department. Right now all volunteer departments are going through a phase where they can use more volunteer firefighters so if anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer and serving their community contact your local department.”