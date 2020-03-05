Greenville Apartment Recommendation

The Greenville Plan Commission is recommending that the Greenville City Council approve the construction of an apartment complex on the west side of the city.

A second public hearing on the plan presented by FAM Properties of Collinsville was held recently by the plan commission.

Three neighbors attended and voiced opposition.

FAM Properties wants to construct a 12-unit, two-story apartment building along Franklin Avenue near West Street. The company was requesting the property be rezoned for the building.

Plan commission members voted 4-0 to recommend to the city council that the rezoning be approved. They also urged that the proposed master site plan be followed by the developer, a dumpster enclosure be built, parking blocks be installed on the parking area, and a minimum of 60 percent of the building facade be in brick.