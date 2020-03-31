Greenville Graffiti Car Show Postponed

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has announced the Greenville Graffiti Car Show has been postponed for this year.

It was scheduled for Saturday, June 20 in downtown Greenville. The coronavirus situation led to Chamber officials making the decision.

Chamber Director Elaine McNamara said there is a chance the show could be held later in the year or in combination with another event; but it is also possible the show will have to be cancelled.

McNamara advised two other Chamber of Commerce events will not be held this spring. The Gerald Turley Memorial Award program and St. Louis Cardinals Luncheon have been postponed with hopes of having them later in the year.