Greenville & Highland Health Fairs Postponed

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, influenza and other illnesses, HSHS Holy Family Hospital has opted to postpone the health fair scheduled for Friday, March 13 at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Likewise, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland will postpone their health fair, scheduled for April 15 at Highland Hope United Methodist Church.

Officials announced Tuesday the decision is being made to best ensure the health and wellbeing of our community.

At this time, neither HSHS Holy Family Hospital nor HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland have had any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but officials say they are taking the necessary precautions based on recommendations by public health officials to prevent the spread of any contagious diseases.

Health fair organizers say they are exploring options to reschedule the health fairs for a later date. If you have any questions, call 690-3410.