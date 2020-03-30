Greenville Man An Alternate On Jeopardy

For Andrew Riddle of Greenville, a recent experience was like being the vice-president and being one step away from the big time.

Riddle, a senior at St. Louis University, was recently flown to Los Angeles to serve as an alternate for College Week on the television show Jeopardy. He told Jeff Leidel the process started back in October when he took an online test of 50 questions in various categories. A few weeks later he was called in for an in-person audition in St. Louis. 18,000 people took the online test and 300 were interviewed in-person. Riddle said he didn’t hear anything by Christmas, but in mid-January he got the call to be an alternate.

So, what did Andrew do during the taping of College Week, which airs April 6-17? He said all contestants were quarantined in the green room, without phones, during show tapings. As an alternate, he was on stand-by for about 7 hours. Riddle said he was told an alternate is needed, but has never actually been called to be on the show.

Andrew was able to meet the host of the show, Alex Trebek, and has fond memories of that meeting. He said they shook hands and got a picture.

Andrew is the son of Debbie and Jim Riddle of Greenville. He was a member of Greenville High School’s scholar bowl team all four of his years.

Since he is graduating from college, Andrew can no longer apply for College Week. He still wants to appear on Jeopardy, and has already taken the test to be on adult jeopardy.