Greenville Optimist Club Offers Scholarships

Two $1000 scholarships will be offered this year by the Greenville Optimist Club; the Optimist General Scholarship in Memory of Ron Smith and the Bill Wise Memorial Scholarship. Applicants must be members of the Bond County Community Unit 2 graduating class of 2020. Winners will be judged on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular involvement and community service.

Students entering a field of study that emphasizes working with youth will be given priority. Other criteria include wildlife conservation and involvement in service groups. Applications and more information are available at the High School Guidance Office All seniors are encouraged to apply. Applications are due in early April.