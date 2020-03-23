Greenville Physician Talks Coronavirus

While citizens are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also something new for physicians.

Dr. Phil Siefken from Greenville Family Medicine told WGEL he has seen local residents with the symptoms. He said although there are no positive tests in Bond County, knowing that it very well may already be here would be a prudent way to look at it.

Siefken said don’t hesitate to contact your doctor if you have a medical issue. If you exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.), make sure you call to get guidance before visiting your physician. He reminded there are not many treatment options for mild cases of the virus.

Dr. Siefken was asked the reaction of patients about this pandemic situation.

He said it’s been quite a mixture. He said some people are very concerned they have it and some have been surprised that they may have COVID-19.

Dr. Siefken said it is important everyone follow the precautions and guidelines prescribed by the CDC and state, to protect themselves and others.

He said it must be a community-wide solution. If that doesn’t happen, Dr. Siefken said it will explode like it has in places like Italy. He emphasized that social distancing and hand-washing are the keys to stemming the tide.

Siefken indicated many physicians, including himself, are advising patients via telemedicine video chats.