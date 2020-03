The Greenville Public Library is encouraging area residents to plant flowers this spring.

To promote this activity, the library is celebrating Plant A Flower Day on Thursday, according to Library Director Jo Keillor.

She said True Value in Greenville is sponsoring the special day, during which library patrons will receive a packet of seeds to plant when they check out materials.

The library is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.