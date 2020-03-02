Greenville Tree Grant

The City of Greenville is among 20 Illinois communities that have received grants to plant new trees.

The $15,000 grant is from the Urban and Community Forestry Program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the USDA Forest Service.

Bill Grider, Greenville’s public works director, said the city received a grant in 2012 to conduct a study on the different types of trees on city right-of-way.

He is pleased to receive the competitive grant to add new trees to the city. He said the $15,000 grant will be used to purchase and plant at least 60 trees. There will be a wide diversity of trees planted as the grant allows a maximum of 5% of the total planted, per variety.

Grider said tree bids will be sought in early March and he envisions planting occurring the first couple of weeks in April.