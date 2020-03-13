GU Extending Break, Shifting To Online Classes

Officials at Greenville University announced Friday they would extend student spring break by one week. Break started Monday, March 9 and will now extend through Friday, March 20. During the extra week, all courses will be moved online for the remainder of the spring semester.

On-campus events including athletic events scheduled through April 5 have been canceled. They will re-evaluate the situation on or before April 6.

Belongings of students not on campus during Spring Break will continue to be secured

GU officials say they will continue to review and assess the situation and apprise students as they make decisions about events like Commencement.

On-campus housing remains open to students currently living in the residence halls with prior approval. Students will have the option of continuing to stay, and GU will continue to assess any health risks to the community in line with the current coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The library will remain open and services such as dining, counseling, health service, and tutoring on campus will continue, perhaps with adjusted operating hours.