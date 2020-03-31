GU Welcomes MacMurray Students After Closure

Greenville University has extended an invitation to MacMurray College Students to enroll at GU after MacMurray announced Friday that it will close its doors after spring semester.

In a message to MacMurray students, GU President Ivan Filby expressed his condolences at the loss of their college. “We grieve with you. No one likes to see these moments in higher education.”

He reassured MacMurray students that GU stands ready to help them complete their degrees, adding that GU will “make it as seamless as possible for you to transfer to Greenville if you so wish.”

Greenville University offers the following assistance to MacMurray students who wish to transfer to GU:

Working with students to ensure a maximum number of credit transfers according to accreditation and institutional policies.

Waiving the residence requirement (requiring a certain number of credit hours be earned at GU for a GU degree) to students with 75 or more credits toward graduation.

Providing priority scholarship awarding with annual renewal.

Expedited admission decisions.

No enrollment fees.

GU has articulations for the following MacMurray programs:

Accounting

Biology

Business Management

Chemistry

Criminal Justice

Educational Studies

Elementary Education

History and Political Science

Marketing

Psychology, BA

Psychology, BS

Social Work (BSW)

Special Education

Sport Management

Interested MacMurray students are invited to a webinar Wednesday, April 1 at 3 p.m. Sign up at www.greenville.edu/macmurray.