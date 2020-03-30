Health Board President Addresses County Coronavirus Concerns

The first confirmed case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Bond County was announced Saturday.

Bond County Board of Health President, Dr. Tom Dawdy, posted a video Saturday, addressing county residents.

In the video, Dr. Dawdy notes that while this is the first confirmed case, health officials believe the virus was already present in Bond County.

Dawdy also talked about how residents should proceed now that coronavirus has been confirmed in Bond County. He said while this certainly impacts the individual diagnosed with the virus, it shouldn’t mean any change to the routine we should have all already been following. Dawdy urged residents to continue frequent handwashing and social distancing.

Any community members who feel they have been exposed or who experience mild symptoms such as cough, fever and other respiratory symptoms should isolate at home and monitor their symptoms. Testing is not advised for persons with mild symptoms who are not hospitalized, not a healthcare or EMS worker with symptoms, or are not in a congregate setting. If symptoms become serious, persons are advised to contact their primary care physician by phone for further instructions.

Information on coronavirus can be found on both the CDC and IDPH websites.

Also on Saturday, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in Montgomery County.

As of Monday morning, there is 1 confirmed case in Fayette County, 12 in Madison County, and 6 in Clinton County.