Health Board President On County Approach To Coronavirus

Bond County Health Board President Dr. Tom Dawdy attended Thursday’s Bond County Board meeting about office procedures during the coronavirus situation.

Dawdy feels good things are being done to protect everyone. He said he hopes the public understands that county government and local businesses are doing everything they can to protect workers and customers. At the county level, he pointed out that offices are available. Lobby traffic will be reduced, but you will be able to receive essential services. He said it might be beneficial to call for an appointment before showing up in a county office.

Anyone with concerns about their health situation should call their primary physician.

Dr. Dawdy also recommends individuals consult the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control websites for up-to-date information.