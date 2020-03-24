Health Board Talks COVID-19 & Finances

The Bond County Board of Health held their regular monthly meeting via teleconference Monday evening.

It was reported there have been no positive COVID-19 test results in Bond County to date. Residents are advised to contact their primary care physician by phone if such symptoms become severe, so the doctor can assess whether they should be seen in person.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert informed the board that there were deficits in all three health department funds for the month of February and related his concern that cash flow has significantly decreased during the month of March as well, due to changes in staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eifert presented the board with a list of possible options for reducing budget expenditures and increasing revenue. One of those included entering into a contract with Healthcare Strategies, which the board approved.

Following an executive session, the board unanimously approved staffing adjustments in home health as well as mental health to decrease more costly contracted hours.