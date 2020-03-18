Hess Retires After 23 Years With Greenville PD

Officer Jim Hess has retired from the Greenville Police Department.

He served on the Greenville police force 23 years, joining in January of 1997. Hess has been the internship coordinator, served his peers as the union representative and has been a member of the Police Pension Board.

Police Chief Scott Workman commended Hess for his dedication to the department and ability to elevate the image of the department while working with residents.

Hess will continue as Bond County animal control officer.