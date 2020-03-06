Highland Health Fair Pre-Registration Open

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will host their spring health fair Wednesday, April 15, from 5:30 to 10 a.m. at Highland Hope United Methodist Church, located at 12846 Daiber Road, Highland.

It is preferred that participants pre-register for an appointment online at: https://www.stjosephshighland.org/Health-Fairs or in person in the main lobby of the hospital on the dates listed below. Walk-in appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. for those who do not pre-register. Time slots are available every 15 minutes.

Pre-registration Dates – All days will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Wednesday, March 25

Tuesday, March 31

Wednesday, April 8

The spring health fair is a self-pay service. No payments will be taken at the time of pre-registration; payment will be expected the day of the health fair only by cash or check. Participants are strongly encouraged to arrive with exact cash or a check written out totaling the amount of the services they are to have on the day of the health fair. Any tests added on will need to be paid separately from their initial payment.

St. Joseph’s Hospital will not bill your insurance plan for any services rendered. You may submit your health fair receipt to your insurance plan, but St. Joseph’s Hospital will not be able to provide an insurance claim.

To ensure health fair attendees receive test results in a timely manner, St. Joseph’s Hospital will mail all test results to participants in approximately three to four weeks following the health fair; no test results will be mailed or faxed to a participant’s health care provider.

Free tests and screenings include blood pressure, body mass index and vision and hearing. In addition, participants can elect to receive the following screenings at the listed prices:

Comprehensive Blood Screenings ($45)

This screening includes complete blood chemistry; cholesterol and lipids, cardiac risk profile, anemia test, complete blood count, kidney and liver function, and thyroid screening. 10-hour fast required.

Prostatic-Specific Antigen (PSA) Screenings ($15)

This screening is for men only. A doctor uses these results along with an exam to screen for prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that men should receive the PSA annually, beginning at age 50 or begin at age 45 if considered “high risk.” This includes African Americans and men who have a close relative who had prostate cancer before age 65, or close relative with prostate cancer at an early age; then testing can begin at age 40.

Hemoglobin A1C ($10)

This test measures the average blood glucose of diabetics during a two- to three-month period. This test is recommended for those with or at-risk for diabetes.

Vitamin D Screening ($15)

This screening helps detect Vitamin D deficiency, needed for calcium absorption and strong bones.

Pulmonary Function Test ($10)

This screening test measures lung function.

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kit ($15)

This take-home kit will check for blood in the stool. It is an annual screening tool used to detect precursors for colorectal cancer.

Screenings with a 10-hour fast as previously identified require drinking water only; no gum, hard candy, sugar or sweeteners. Be sure to drink plenty of water before coming to the health fair to have your labs drawn.

The St. Joseph’s Hospital spring health fair is sponsored in part by the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation PrimeHealth sponsors: blockplanedesigns; Donovan Rose Nester, PC; Edward Jones Advisors – Armentrout, Dempsey and Dewaele; FCB Banks; First Mid Bank & Trust; Highland Machine; Highland Rural King; Hill Vision Services; Meridith Funeral Home; Oberbeck Grain Company; SIUA/Rogier Insurance; Terra Properties; and The Korte Company.

If you have any questions about the spring health fair, please call 618-651-2739 or visit stjosephshighland.org/Health-Fairs.