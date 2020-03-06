Highland Pierron Fire Awards

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department recently held its awards program.

Three who retired in 2019 were recognized. They were Chief Steve Plocher, nearly 41 years on the department and 20 years as chief; Assistant Chief Dennis Wernle, 32 years of service; and Firefighter Frank Nation, 18 years with the Highland-Pierron group after serving in Freeburg.

The department’s Gold Star Award was given to Captain Jeff Johnson for his commitment to the district as a mentor to new members, a leader at trainings and for taking command at fire scenes. He also received a 20-year service award.

Other service awards went to Shawn Hogg and Jerod Kampwerth for 10 years, and Jayme and Tracy Haas, Jason Corey and Thomas Fulton for five years.

Retired telecommunicator Gregg Stoff was recognized for his many years as a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

The Highland-Pierron Department’s Supporter of the Year Award went to ADR Auto Repair and Towing, a business that provides vehicles for training and public events.