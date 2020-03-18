Highland Votes “No” On Cannabis Dispensaries

The majority of Highland voters in Tuesday’s primary election opposed the city allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries.

The advisory referendum was placed on the ballot by the Highland City Council to receive citizen input.

Vote totals were 709 f in favor of dispensaries and 1,047 against.

Since the referendum results are non-binding, the council does not have to follow the vote when making its final decision.

Madison County Voter turnout in the primary was 22.8 percent. About 26,000 Democrat ballots were requested and around 14,500 Republican ballots were distributed.

There were no party races for county offices.

There were races in three county board districts.

On the Republican ballot, William Meyer defeated Philip Chapman 762-428 in District 3.

The two Democrat races were for county board districts 17 and 19.

In District 17, Gary Niebur defeated Victor Valentine, Jr. 747-303 and Dina Burch was the winner in District 19, picking up 572 votes to 400 for Tammy Davis.

Glen Carbon had a referendum pertaining to street bonds. It passed 1,673 to 726.

All vote totals are unofficial pending the canvas.