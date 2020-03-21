Holy Family CEO On COVID Precautions, Tent & Visitors

As efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, ramp up statewide, HSHS Holy Family Hospital is making local preparations, including the restriction of visitors at the hospital and the completion of a MABAS tent, should the need arise for triage.

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin spoke with Kelly Sager Saturday morning about those topics and more. Click below to hear their conversation:

MABAS TENT

The IL MABAS 58 Tent was activated to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville Friday morning to be set up for triaging in case the need arises. Firefighters from Bond County led the set-up alongside some hospital staff that assisted.

MABAS stands for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, which provides emergency rapid response and sustained operations when a jurisdiction or region is stricken by an overwhelming event generated by manmade, technological, or environmental threats.

In the event of triage, patients would be screened in the triage tent, so personnel can assess the patient’s condition and determine priority of treatment.

Again, the tent has been set-up as a precaution should the need arise as healthcare personnel deal with the local impact of COVID-19.

VISITOR RESTRICTIONS

With the spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases throughout Illinois including the southern Illinois region, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville are no longer allowing visitors into the hospital effective on March 21 at 6 a.m.

If you know someone in the hospital, we do encourage you to call their room for a telephone visit, use your cell phones to text, call or video chat with them.

Loved ones can be checked on by calling St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese at (618) 526-4511, Holy Family Hospital Greenville at (618) 664-1230 or St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland at (618) 651-2600. An operator will connect you to patients’ rooms after you provide some information.

Family and support persons should make sure to provide the nursing staff with their contact information.

The following exceptions to the “no visitor” policy are as follows:

Obstetrical patients are allowed ONE (1) support person who needs to be the same throughout the stay.

Pediatric inpatients under the age of 18 are allowed ONE (1) parent or guardian.

Patients seeking emergency services or those having surgery are allowed one support person who may not be under the age of 18 unless they are the parent.

Those reporting for outpatient services should ask their support person to wait in the car until they are alerted that the testing is complete.

Also, all three hospitals are taking additional safety precautions and conducting screenings at hospital entrances.

Dr. Robert Farmer, Chief Medical Officer, shared, “We understand that this restriction of no visitors is extremely difficult, especially for those who have loved ones in the hospital with severe health issues. But along with many other hospitals across the nations, we are taking this step to keep our patients, staff and community as safe as possible.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville thanks everyone for their understanding and assistance in keeping their patients, colleagues and community safe.

For more information you can visit stjoebreese.com, hshsholyfamily.org, or stjosephshighland.org.