Housing Authority Office Closed

Due to precautionary measure regarding the Covid-19 virus, for the safety of residents and staff, the Bond County Housing Authority office will be closed to the public effective immediately.

All currently scheduled recertifications are being done by mail or email at this time. Also applications will be done by mail or email. All inspections have been suspended and maintenance is only taking emergency calls.

The authority has installed a drop box for convenience for mail or other communication.

Officials are still available by phone 618-664-2321 or email at occupancyclerk@bondcountyhousing.com, intake@bondcountyhousing.com, or bookkeeper@bondcountyhousing.com.