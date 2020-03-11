HPFD Open House Saturday

The Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District Board of Trustees and members of the fire department invite the public to their new firehouse located at 12611 Iberg Road in Highland for an Open House on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The Open House will also be the department’s opportunity to have a public retirement party for Chief Steve Plocher and Assistant Chief Dennis Wernle, who both retired in May of last year as the new firehouse was being completed. Plocher retired with over 40 years on HPFD with 20 served as Chief, and Wernle retired with 32 years of service.

The public is invited to visit between 11 am and 2 pm. Lunch will be provided with grilling by Wes Pourchot, and there will also be ice cream, a bounce house, access to the Fire Prevention Trailer, and of course tours of the facility. The Korte Company won the bid for the firehouse which was completed in September; the department officially moved its apparatus from its former station on Woodcrest Drive on October 5, 2019. Since then, the facility has become “home” and is currently also housing the three ambulances that serve with Highland Fire Department as their primary station is under renovations. The station boasts four pull-through bays with room for 8 apparatus, two offices, a kitchen, and a spacious meeting and training area. Highland-Pierron Fire Department serves an 82 square mile area, currently has 38 members on the roster, operates out of two fire stations, and hosts numerous trainings throughout the year that often also include firefighters from across the region.