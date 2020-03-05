HSHS Online Breastfeeding Support Group

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family in Greenville are offering support and education to mothers through a new online Breastfeeding Support Group through Facebook.

The overall goal of the Facebook support group is to allow expecting and breastfeeding moms to support one another by sharing experiences and asking questions. Tips and tricks will be provided from registered nurses experienced in lactation consulting who will be facilitating the group.

“We are pleased to offer mothers an interactive experience through this online Breastfeeding Support group,” shared Brenda Lappe, RN and lactation consultant. “Mothers with support systems have better outcomes so both baby and mom gain many lifelong health advantages that breastfeeding can provide. Although breastfeeding is completely natural and instinctive to some, others face obstacles that make it difficult to start or continue throughout their child’s first six months of life,” she explained. “Through this Facebook group, we want to provide expecting and breastfeeding moms an open and interactive way to communicate with local nurses experienced in lactation consulting, as well as provide resources, support and guidance that will assist moms in making the best choices for themselves and their babies.”

Those interested in joining this online Breastfeeding Support Group need to have a Facebook login and then search Facebook for “Breastfeeding Support Group: Southern Illinois” and request to join.