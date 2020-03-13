Humane Society In Need Of Help Due To Coronavirus

The Bond County Humane Society has issued an urgent request for volunteer help in taking care of the animals in their shelter. Society officials have learned, effective Monday, March 16, inmates from the Greenville Federal Correctional Institution will not be allowed to come to the shelter to help with animal care, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This means there will be insufficient help to clean the shelter, feed and socialize the animals, and walk dogs. Rachel Hundsdorfer, with the Humane Society, says they have relied on the inmates for many years and without them there will not be enough staff and volunteers to perform these tasks.

If you would like to volunteer with the Bond County Humane Society, call 664-4068 or stop by the shelter located at 2510 S. Elm Street in Greenville.