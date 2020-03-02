Humane Society Year In Review

Bond County Humane Society President Rachel Hundsdorfer said 2019 was another remarkable year for the organization thanks to the efforts of volunteers and the public.

Hundsdorfer said the Humane Society is proud of what is happening at the local shelter for animal rescue and matching homeless pets with loving, responsible, forever homes.

Last year, the society had 171 adoptions, with 101 cats and kittens, and 70 dogs and puppies. Ninety-eight (98) adoptions were completed during off-site meet and greet events at Petco in Fairview Heights. Seventy-three (73) adoptions occurred at the Bond County Humane Society office in Greenville.

The society accepted 156 animals into its shelter, including 45 dogs and 33 cats coming from Bond County Animal Control and other similar facilities from other counties. Thirty-five (35) cats were directly rescued as strays, and 21 dogs and 22 cats were owner-surrendered. Hundsdorfer said this means two-thirds of the puppies/dogs and one-third of the kittens/cats were rescued from high-kill facilities last year.

The society appreciates individuals who have utilized its low-cost spay/neuter programs to help reduce the pet overpopulation in the county. In 2019, the society altered 198 animals.

The Bond County Humane Society was formed in 2003 and since then has rescued and placed more than 1,800 animals in adoptive homes.

Hundsdorfer reported there is a need for foster homes to save more animals.

Jane Hopkins, society secretary and acting volunteer coordinator, said the organization has 64 active volunteers, with 14 joining in 2019. More volunteers are always welcomed.

Hundsdorfer reported the operation of the shelter requires about $3,000 per month, which is made possible thanks to the support of the public. She added the society is an approved 501c3 non-profit group, so donations may be tax deductible.

The society can be contacted at 664-4068.