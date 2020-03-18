Hundreds Of Meals Provided To County Students

Tuesday was the first day school districts in Bond County provided grab-and go breakfast and lunches to students 18 and under.

This is being done, at no cost to students, while school is out of session due to the coronavirus situation.

In Mulberry Grove Unit 1, 64 persons had meals delivered or picked them up at the school. Parents wanting their children to begin to receive meals, who have not yet registered, should contact the school.

Meals can be picked up, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mulberry Grove School.

In the Unit 2 district, 276 sets of meals were distributed Tuesday at seven pickup locations.

The number rose dramatically on Wednesday as 471 sets of meals were distributed in Unit 2. That was also the first day education opportunities packets were available to students.

The lunches and breakfasts are available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, on the parking lot behind Sorento School, at the Old Ripley fire house, at the Pocahontas School side parking lot, at Millersburg General Store’s parking lot, and in Greenville at the HSHS Thrift Shop parking lot, the Greenville Elementary School bus lane and the city parking lot west of the Dairy Queen.