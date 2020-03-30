IL Principal’s Association Student Recognition

Bond County Unit 2 students were selected for the Illinois Principal’s Association student recognition program in the Kaskaskia District.

They included Tinley Walker, a fifth grader at Greenville Elementary School; EmmaLeigh Wilfong, a seventh grader at Pocahontas School; Megan Ridens, a seventh grader at Sorento School, Declan Graber, a seventh grader at Greenville Junior High School; and Chloe Macon, a senior at the high school.

Students were selected by principals.

The IPA breakfast, which was scheduled for March 13 at Greenville University, was not held.