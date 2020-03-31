Increase In Non-Flushable Items In Wastewater System

Monday evening, the City of Greenville announced their Wastewater Department is noticing an increase of non-flushable objects being flushed.

As a result of the toilet paper shortage, people could be resorting to using other products such as paper towels, napkins and baby wipes. The city reminds everyone that only toilet paper should be flushed. The community is asked to be mindful of what you are flushing for the well-being of the municipal sewer system.

Please do not flush: gloves, paper towels, baby wipes (even those labeled as flushable), wipes, wet wipes, cleaning wipes, napkins, tissues or feminine hygiene products.