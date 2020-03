While the medical emphasis has recently been on the coronavirus, people should continue to be aware that flu is out there.

Dr. Phil Siefken from Greenville Family Medicine said this has been one of the worst cases of Influenza A in recent memory. Other than H1N1 in 2009, this has been the second worst year for Influenza A for children in the nation.

Anyone with coronavirus or flu symptoms, who feel they must see a doctor, is urged to first call their physician.