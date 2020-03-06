KC Music Department Seeking Young Singers

An educational concert will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. The theme features animals from around the world, performed by the Kaskaskia College Concert Band and Community Chorale.

In addition to the collegiate ensembles, the music department is seeking young singers, grades 5-8, to form a children’s chorus for this unique concert. The children’s chorus will be co-directed by Kaskaskia College Assistant Professor of Music, Lynda Marshall, and Centralia High School choral director, Jami Jacobs. The children’s chorus will be performing two songs as part of this unique collaboration.

Rehearsals will be held on March 17, 24, 31, April 7, and 16, from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center. There is no cost to participate in the Children’s Chorus. To register for the Children’s Chorus, contact Lynda Marshall at lmarshall@kaskaskia.edu.