KPD Board Approves New Budget

At the March meeting of the Kingsbury Park Board, a new budget was approved on a 3-1 vote.

Favoring the proposed budget were Barb Smith, Scott Crothers and Doug Bohannon. Louanne Theiss voted “no” and Lyle LaTemp was not in attendance.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the budget is balanced, taking into account carryover reserves. The new budget covers operations for this fiscal year, which began January 1.

The board renewed the district’s agreement with the Bond County Historical Society, updating it to include the new location of the society’s museum, in the DeMoulin house along Fourth Street in Greenville.

The park district gives the historical society $6,000 per year.

Board members approved a motion to hire KEB Accounting of Litchfield to conduct the district’s audit, covering fiscal year 2019 operations. Sauerwein reported since the park district expended grant funds for the swimming pool project, a full audit is required.

The cost is not to exceed $7,145.

According to Sauerwein, KEB regularly completes the district’s annual treasurer and comptroller reports.