KPD Still Plans To Offer Baseball, Softball

With future activities still up in the air due to the coronavirus situation, Kayla Curry, recreation programmer, reports the Kingsbury Park District is still planning to offer youth softball and baseball this summer.

Curry said parents are being asked to register their children for summer play, but not pay a fee at this time. When the district is able to verify there will be games, parents will then be asked to pay the fee.

Registration can be accomplished online at the district’s website, KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

This spring’s soccer season has been cancelled. The district will provide a refund of fees, if requested, by going to the web site.

The district’s tumbling program and Wednesday drop-in play time have been suspended until further notice.

All park district playgrounds are closed with restroom doors locked and water fountains shut off.

Curry advised boat permit information is available at the web site.