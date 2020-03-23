Library Director On Events, Fines & Reading Opportunities

The Greenville Public Library has postponed its fundraising Annie Oakley program due to the coronavirus situation.

Jo Keillor, library director, said a new date for the event has not been set yet.

The library remains closed until the governor lifts his order.

Keillor knows many patrons still have library materials checked out, but she said that’s no problem. No fines will accrue during the closure.

Despite being closed, the library continues to promote reading.

There are some books in a box at Capri IGA. The books are wrapped in newspaper, labeled with the genre of the book. Those are free and do not need to be returned. She reminded that you should wash your hands thoroughly once you unwrap your book.

Those with e-readers, such as a Kindle, can take advantage of books in the cloud library.

The library will be closed at least through April 7.