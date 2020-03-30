MacMurray College Closing

For many, many years, athletes from Greenville University and MacMurray College have competed in sports on athletic fields and courts.

That will never occur again.

Last Friday, it was announced MacMurray College, located in Jacksonville, is closing its doors after students complete their online classes this spring.

MacMurray College has been in existence 174 years, and GU and MacMurray have been in the same athletic conference for many decades.

The MacMurray board of trustees voted to close the school because there was no viable financial path for the future, enrollment has been declining, and costs have continued to rise.

The recent coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic disruption are recent factors affecting the college’s financial condition, but were not the principal reasons for the eventual closing.