MG FFA At WCFOA Conference

Mulberry Grove FFA members Trista Koertge, Kathryn Criner, and Brooke Tompkins attended the annual Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Conference on Friday, March 6th. They attended a college fair and a breakout session on the Richland Community College Campus. Throughout the morning, they visited with women representatives of various agricultural businesses and organizations, like FS and Growmark, Corteva Agriscience, Farm Credit Illinois, and Bayer. Keynote speaker Michelle Miller (farmer and social media influencer Farm Babe) delivered a speech on the positive impact agriculturalists can have on the community using social media.