More From Recent County Board Meeting

At last week’s Bond County Board meeting, the board tabled a request from Kenneth and Pamela Fields to create a minor subdivision on their property in Pleasant Mound Township.

The county’s Zoning Board of Review recommended the request be approved.

After discussing the matter with County Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Ed Doll and State’s Attorney Dora Mann, the board members requested additional information before making a decision.

The board appointed Jeff Gray to the Greenville Fire Protection District Board for a three-year term.

Michelle Links was approved for a three-year term as a commissioner on the Bond County Housing Authority Board.

The county board granted a request to use the west side of the courthouse lawn for the annual National Day of Prayer event at noon on May 7.

The Bond County Fourth Fest Committee was given permission to use the courthouse grounds, and external electric and water connections for the Fourth Fest on July 4.