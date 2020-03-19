More On COVID-19 Related Changes At Senior Center

With the goal of protecting employees and the public, the Bond County Senior Center has instituted temporary policies due to the coronavirus situation.

Executive Director Jill Ohnesorge told WGEL the Senior Center is extremely important to the most vulnerable population in our community. She said in an effort to remain open and available to them as long as possible, the center will change a few policies. The center will close each day at 2 PM. This will not affect food pantry distribution. All face to face appointments have been stopped and those in need of services should call the center. Doors to the facility will be locked. Congregate meal clients should stay in their car and call the center and meals will be brought to the vehicle. Home delivery meal volunteers should also stay in their vehicles and center staff will bring the meals to the car.

Home delivered meals are still being provided.

At the food pantry, clients should pull up their vehicles along the street and boxes will be delivered to them.

It was also announced the March For Meals 5K/one mile run/walk has been postponed for March 28. The fundraiser could possibly be rescheduled.