More On Monday Pocahontas Fire

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District firefighters made three trips Monday to the scene of a fire in Pocahontas.

The original call at 11:52 a.m. indicated there was a shed on fire near the intersection of Stallard and Russell streets.

The department made two other runs to that location at 3:15 p.m. and 8:14 p.m. Monday when the fire rekindled.

Greenville firefighters were notified at 11:58 a.m. that mutual aid had been requested by the Pocahontas-Old Ripley District.

Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL that request was cancelled before any Greenville trucks left the firehouse.