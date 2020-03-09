Mulberry FFA Auction

The Mulberry Grove FFA chapter will host its annual FFA Work Auction Friday, March 13 in the Mulberry Grove High School gymnasium.

The evening’s activities will begin at 6 p.m. with a catered meal. Bidding opens at 7 p.m.

The FFA will be auctioning off its members for eight hours of work. There will also be donated items and desserts available.

Proceeds from the event will be used to send FFA students to conventions and career development events, and to cover costs for the annual Mulberry Grove FFA Banquet in the spring.

Those wanting to attend the work auction should contact FFA Advisor Matt Elam at 267-9727.