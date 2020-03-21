Mulberry Grove Academic Contests

Mulberry Grove High School students recently participated in academic competitions.

Eastern Illinois University hosted the regional ACES Academic Challenge.

Advancing to the sectional round in Division 300 were Brooke Tompkins, first in biology; Christa Barenfanger, first in chemistry; Shelby Quick, first in English; and Kelsey Ogelsby, second in computer science.

Southwestern Community College in Belleville was the host site for the sectional. Results for Mulberry Grove students included, third place for Barenfanger, Tompkins and Ogelsby; and fourth for Quick.

Other Mulberry Grove students competing in the regional were Makayla Dothager, Ty Bauer, Devon Henderson, Brittany McMillan, Alexis Kelley, Blake Harnetiaux, Kyler Thole and Kim Bone.