MVRBC In Need Of Blood

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, the exclusive blood provider to HSHS Holy Family Hospital and 115 other hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, is experiencing a high rate of cancelled blood drives due to school closings and businesses changing hours in response to COVID-19. To avoid a blood shortage, the MVRBC is asking donors to schedule appointments in the next 8 weeks. Blood collection events are not considered social gatherings, according to Amanda Hess, director of donor and public relations at MVRBC.

There will be a Mississippi Valley Blood Center blood drive Thursday, March 26 from 11:30 AM to 5 PM in the Bradford National Bank Community Room. Another drive will be held in the MVRBC donor bus on the HSHS Holy Family Hospital campus on Thursday, April 2 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

To make an appointment, call 866-448-3253 or visit BloodCenter.org and use sponsor code 60125. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Make sure you have a photo ID with you if you plan to donate.