New Baden Car Jacking

A Missouri man has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred on a Subway Restaurant parking lot in New Baden the night of February 24.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. when a male suspect with a handgun carjacked a female’s vehicle. She was sitting in her parked car with the engine running, when the carjacker approached and pointed the gun at her.

The female was able to flee without injury after she allowed the subject to take her vehicle.

Police issued an alert and the vehicle was pursued to Fairmont City, where the subject stopped and fled on foot.

Fairmont City police later located Jequan Hill of St. Louis, Missouri.

He has been charged in St. Clair County Circuit Court with alleged aggravated vehicular high jacking with a firearm, armed robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.