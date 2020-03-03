New Carlyle School Superintendent Hired

The new superintendent of the Carlyle Unit 1 school district is working close by in education.

Annie Gray, current principal at Sandoval Elementary School, has been hired as the Carlyle District’s new superintendent, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

She has 16 years of experience in education, having taught in Centralia before taking the principal job at Sandoval in mid-2016. Gray is from Salem.

She will replace Dustin Bilbruck, who is taking a position at Belleville West High School next school year.